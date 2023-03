Shortly before 10am, police responded to a report of a body in a waterway in Henderson.

Shortly before 10am, police responded to a report of a body in a waterway in Henderson.

A person has been found dead this morning in a West Auckland stream.

Police are making inquiries after a person was located deceased in the Waikumete Stream in the suburb of Henderson.

Shortly before 10am, police responded to a report of a body in a waterway near Edmonton Road.

Police confirmed at this stage the death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are under way to determine the circumstances of the incident.

MORE TO COME