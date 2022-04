Police are on Dayspring Way where a body has been recovered from the water. Photo / Michael Craig

A body has been recovered from the water in Pakuranga.

Emergency services are at the scene of a sudden death on Dayspring Way, a police spokesperson said.

Dayspring Way leads to the Tamaki River.

There was no further information but the death was not being deemed suspicious at this stage, the spokesperson said.