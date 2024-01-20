Woolworths contacts thousands of staff over pay issues dating back nine years, the West Coast braces for deluge and Prince William visits Kate in hospital as she recovers from surgery in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

A man found dead in the Waikato River on Thursday evening was the victim of foul play, police believe.

The body of John Wirihana Isaac, 52, was found about 7pm on Thursday by a group who had taken their boat to the river near Ngāruawāhia, Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said.

“The men who located him did an outstanding job by getting Mr Isaac to the riverbank at Ngāruawāhia, where a Police boat and Search and Rescue team were able to recover him,” the detective said.

Patterson said police had launched a homicide inquiry after examining the results of an autopsy.

The Waikato River near Ngāruawāhia was where boaties discovered the body of the man on Thursday evening. Photo / file

“To protect the investigation at this early stage, police are not in a position to elaborate on the cause of Mr Isaac’s death.”

The detective said police want to hear from anyone who had seen Isaac in the days before his death, or any unusual activity near the river or the bridges between Hamilton and Ngāruawāhia.

Information can be provided via the 105 line or online form, quoting file number 240119/8775, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“This is an incredibly distressing event for Mr Isaac’s whanau, and we are providing them with support at this time,’ Patterson said.







