Body found in vehicle in North Shore carpark not being treated as suspicious - police

Police were called to a carpark on Beach Rd, in Browns Bay, just before 6pm yesterday after a body was discovered. Image / Google

Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in the back of a vehicle in a North Shore carpark are not treating it as suspicious.

It comes after officers were called to a carpark on Beach Rd in Browns Bay, just before 6pm yesterday, after reports of a sudden death.

Police said this morning that they had made a number of inquiries after the death of a man at a property in Browns Bay last night.

"At this early stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to a coroner," a spokeswoman said.

"[The] police's thoughts and heartfelt sympathies got out to the man's family."

Yesterday, up to seven police vehicles were at the scene as a wide cordon was put up around the area.

A witness reported seeing a number of officers in white forensic suits working inside the cordoned area and in and around the vehicle involved.

