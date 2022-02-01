Body found in search for overdue tramper on West Coast

Police have recovered the body of a tramper south of Harihari on the South Island's West Coast.
The tramper was reported as missing yesterday in the Mt Adams wilderness area.
A West Coast Search and rescue team found the body this morning and it was recovered shortly after.
"This is a tragic outcome and Police extend our sympathies to the whānau of the deceased at this difficult time".
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The Mount Adams Wilderness area covers some 46,587 hectares and there are no tracks, bridges, or huts provided. There is a marked route trampers can take from State Highway 6, north of Whataroa, to the bush line that takes five hours.
It involves a river crossing and a steady climb for three hours to a tussock-covered ridgeline.
According to the Department of Conservation, it is suitable for well-equipped and experienced backcountry trampers and climbers only; navigation and survival skills are required.
The death has been referred to the coroner.