Tagisia Sanelivi, 75, was last seen at a property on Orly Avenue in the suburb of Māngere. Photo / Supplied

Tagisia Sanelivi, 75, was last seen at a property on Orly Avenue in the suburb of Māngere. Photo / Supplied

A grandmother reported missing in the Māngere, South Auckland area yesterday morning, has been found dead.

Tagisia Sanelivi, 75, was last seen at a property on Orly Avenue in the suburb of Māngere.

Police on Wednesday confirmed Sanelivi, who is widely known by the shortened version of her name - Sia, had been found deceased.

"Police wish to extend their condolences to her family and friends at this distressing time.

"We would also like to thank the community for their assistance."

The matter has now been referred to the Coroner.

Police officers, family members and ordinary people from around the city had forces to search for Sanelivi - including around Māngere and Māngere Bridge; as well as surrounding suburbs such as Papatoetoe and Onehunga.

The family had taken to social media seeking sightings of the missing woman.

A later update said: "We have found our beautiful Sia and she is at peace in God's arms."

More to come.