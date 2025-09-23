Liu was a valued Hukanui Primary School board member and community advocate. Photo / New Zealand Police

By RNZ Chinese

Police searching for missing Waikato man Nan Liu have found a body in New Plymouth.

The body was found about 3.30pm on Monday after information that was provided by a member of the public.

Police said while formal identification had yet to take place, the body was believed to be the missing 46-year-old Hamilton man.

“Police’s thoughts and sympathies go out to his family during this difficult time. They are being provided with support,” police said in a statement.