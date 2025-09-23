“The member of the public who contacted the police was also being provided with support.”
The matter would be referred to the coroner, police said.
In a post on social media, Hukanui Primary School said Liu was a “significant contributor to our school and much loved”.
“Nan was a Board member, sports coach, parent helper, advocate and champion for our Chinese community and most importantly a loved friend,” the post said.
“A beautiful man, incredible dad, a great community contributor, fun to be around and always there to help.”
-RNZ