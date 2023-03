Educators prepare for one of the country’s biggest ever strikes, new CCTV footage in search for missing doctor and new poll reveals what Kiwis think of our new Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have found a body in a cave south of Dunedin overnight.

Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou has placed a 24-hour rāhui, which covers the coastline from Taieri Mouth, south to Bull Creek and Glenledi, lifting at 11pm today.

A police spokeswoman said a body was located in a cave at Taieri Mouth at about 11pm yesterday.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are under way to determine what has occurred.”