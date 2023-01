A police spokeswoman said "there’s nothing to indicate that the death is suspicious". Photo / File

Police are investigating after a body was located in a caravan at a holiday park in Hastings on Monday morning.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to a report “that a person had been located deceased” at the Hastings Top 10 Holiday Park on Windsor Ave.

“There’s nothing to indicate that the death is suspicious,” she said.

It was unclear when the person had died or how long the body had been there.