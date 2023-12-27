Data shows Boxing Day sales were down this year, Israel has intensified its bombardment of Gaza and more young people are choosing apprenticeships over degrees. Video / AP / NZHerald

The body of a man found dead at Muriwai is believed to be a person reported missing on Christmas Eve and last seen in the area three weeks ago.

A police spokesperson said the body was discovered by a member of the public yesterday evening.

“While at this stage, a formal identification process is yet to be completed, it is believed to be the body of a man reported missing from the area on Sunday 24 December,” said the spokesperson.

Jesse Johnson, 32, travelled from Auckland to Hamilton earlier this month, and it is believed the last sightings of him were in the Muriwai area on December 6.

He was reported missing by concerned family on Christmas Eve.

At the time police and the Johnson’s family said they had concerns for his wellbeing.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.