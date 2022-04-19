A 21-year-old man has been identified as the missing tramper found dead in Milford Sound. Photo / NZME

A 21-year-old man has been identified as the missing tramper found dead in Milford Sound. Photo / NZME

A 21-year-old man has been identified as the missing tramper found dead in Milford Sound.

The man's body was located on March 30 after he was reported missing two days earlier.

Police say he was Hamish Steven Attenborough, 21.

Inquiries have been completed on behalf of the Coroner who will release their findings in due course, they said.

The Otago Daily Times reported the man was carrying safety equipment — for what was meant to be a one-day hike — and was an experienced tramper who worked for Queenstown company Ultimate Hikes.

He was reported missing shortly after midnight after he did not return from the hike to Devil's Armchair, near the northern end of the Milford Track.

Ultimate Hikes general manager Noel Saxon said in a statement the man was a lodge attendant at Mitre Peak Lodge, which is operated by Ultimate Hikes, the ODT reported.

The company was "deeply saddened by the death of one of its staff members".