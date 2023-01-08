Boat swamped by passing vessel in Taupo, police investigating

Police have launched an investigation after a rowing vessel was filled with water following a close encounter with another vessel on Lake Taupo.

A police spokesman said police were alerted to the incident near Two Mile Bay at about 8.30am today.

The crew on the vessel that got filled with water included four rowers and a coxswain, he said.

“The crew were able to get the vessel to shore and police staff are talking with them,” the spokesman said.

Police inquiries into the incident are under way.