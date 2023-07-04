Sinking boat in Pilot Bay on Tuesday. Photo / Alex Cairns

High winds likely contributed to the sinking of a boat in Mount Maunganui this morning, authorities say.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council deputy harbourmaster, Daniel Rapson, said they received a call from a member of the public reporting a boat sinking on its mooring in Pilot Bay.

“One of our maritime officers went to check straight away, however, the boat had already sunk and was almost completely submerged,” Rapson said.

“We have identified the boat and are in contact with the owner to arrange salvage.

“Pilot Bay is very exposed to westerly winds, which likely contributed to its sinking, and with the current forecast it may be a few days before any salvage work can begin.”

A strong wind watch is in force for Bay of Plenty, west of Whakatāne including Rotorua, and Coromandel from 3pm today to 1am Wednesday.