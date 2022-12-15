Auckland’s mayor sends shudder through the share market, damning editorial on New Zealand’s study into mental health and Russia’s warning to the US in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Multiple search warrants and a four-day police operation resulted in 19 arrests, 81 investigations and the recovery of various stolen goods.

Search warrants were executed in properties across Waikato region in Ngaruawahia, Huntly and Kawhia.

A police spokesperson said the police had begun the process of returning stolen property recovered in the significant four-day operation targeting prolific theft and dishonesty offending.

“Running over four days this month, Operation Balance focused on some of the Waikato’s most prolific dishonesty offending.

“The operation involved search warrants in Ngaruawahia, Huntly and Kawhia, over the past three weeks.

“Police recovered a large haul of stolen items including a boat, vehicles, machinery and trade tools.”

A four day police operation recovers stolen cars, boat, gun, and ammunition in Waikato region. Photo / NZ Police

Most of the recovered items had been returned to their owners and they had begun the process of identifying the owners of other recovered items.

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said being able to return stolen goods to people was a privilege for Police.

“We work hard to locate and recover stolen property and hold offenders to account.

“It is pleasing to have achieved some great outcomes from Op Balance. It is a true reflection of staff working collectively across different areas within the organisation.”

Operation Balance recovers stolen property including a boat. Photo / NZ Police

In Ngaruawahia in late November, Police recovered a stolen boat and vehicle, as well as a firearm and ammunition, Wilson said.

“Three stolen vehicles, cannabis, ammunition, and expensive tools and machinery were recovered from an address in Kawhia.

“Two people are now facing multiple burglary and receiving charges. They have since appeared in court.”

Wilson said in Huntly, more than 150 sets of car keys and two cell phones, believed to have been taken from Turners Auctions Hamilton in November, were recovered after members of the Waikato Tactical Crime Unit executed a search warrant.

“A 30-year-old man appeared in the Hamilton District Court this week on 10 charges of burglary relating to the search warrant.

“A total of 19 individuals were arrested or summonsed to appear in either District or Youth Court.”

Police recover stolen car in Waikato region. Photo / NZ Police

A total of 81 cases were investigated and closed as a result of the four-day operation, Wilson said.

“As we head into the holiday season, this is a timely reminder for our community to make the security of your home and property a priority. A lot of reported thefts are committed by opportunistic criminals.”

Wilson said there was a range of measures people could take to ensure their property was safe and less appealing to burglars.

“Secure your home, sheds and vehicles when unattended, even if it’s only for a short time.

“Record the serial numbers or engrave tools, electronic and valuable items with your licence number.

“Install an alarm system and get sensor lights fitted as a deterrent. Keep in contact with your neighbours and look out for each other.”

If anyone sees any suspicious activity, call Police immediately on 111. To report suspicious activity after the fact, call 105.

Last month, in Operation Trump Card, Wellington Police recovered thousands of stolen items after a major burglary ring was disrupted by officers in October.

Police had found 285 bicycles, 950 power tools, 695 pieces of tapware and mixes, two baths and a whole lot of construction gear.