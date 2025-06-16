A unique Wellington cafe and bar in an old tugboat is on the market for $220,000.
The “well established” venue, housed in a 66-year-old decommissioned tugboat, is being marketed as a favourite haunt of locals and tourists with the city’s best harbour views.
Its Trade Me listing describes it asa “rare opportunity” and states the fully licensed venue can seat more than 100 guests.
“Whether you’re an experienced hospitality professional or an ambitious newcomer, this cafe delivers an incredible foundation with strong earnings, prime location, and plenty of potential to grow”, the listing reads.
