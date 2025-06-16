The floating venue is said to be popular with both tourists and locals. Photo / www.boatcafe.co.nz

The current business operates 9am to 5pm daily, but has the ability to expand further into dinner service.

The steam tug, which is not included in the purchase, was originally named the Aucklander and came from Scotland in 1958, the cafe’s website states.

The nearly 40-metre-long vessel was withdrawn from service in 1987, and deregistered in 1990, according to the Clyde Maritime Research Trust.

The historic steam tug was deregistered in 1990. Photo / Clyde Maritime Research Trust

Hospitality operator Clem Griffiths, who also owns Cuba Street Irish pub JJ Murphy’s, transformed it into the capital’s first and only floating restaurant in 1992.

It was renamed Tapuhi II, the “Tugboat on the Bay” upon opening and was fitted out with a newly upgraded commercial kitchen.

“This is a rare opportunity to own a thriving hospitality business in a premium location”, the current sale listing states.

It last went up for sale in 2017 through Bayleys Real Estate.

