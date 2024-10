Taxpayer's Union Curia poll shows New Zealanders see health as an important political issue and Christopher Luxon returns from Laos with a vow to bolster the defence industry.

BNZ’s online banking and mobile app are down for hundreds of customers this afternoon.

A BNZ spokeswoman confirmed to the Herald the bank was “experiencing a systems issue which is impacting our online banking and customer service channels”.

Customers have reportedly been unable to log in to their mobile banking apps, with pop-up messages telling people, “It looks like you’ve lost your internet connection. Please try again once your connection is back”.