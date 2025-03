Some Interislander and Bluebridge ferry sailings have been cancelled today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Some Interislander and Bluebridge ferry sailings have been cancelled today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Some Cook Strait ferry sailings have been cancelled with large swells forecast.

Interislander has cancelled one return sailing of its Aratere ferry this afternoon.

Affected passengers have been moved to alternative sailings, Interislander said on its website.

“We are continuing to keep a close eye on the weather and will update this page if there are any further disruptions.”

Bluebridge has also cancelled two sailings this evening.