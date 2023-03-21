Large waves rolling into Houghton Bay, Wellington. File photo / Mark Mitchell

Ferry sailings are cancelled and some Wellingtonians are being urged to stay home as 5 metre high waves batter the coastline.

Up until 3pm today Wellington is under a heavy swell warning with 4 metre waves developing into 5 metre ones later this afternoon.

The warning stretches from Cape Terawhiti to Turakirae Head.





Large southerly waves are expected to affect eastern regions of the South Island and the lower North Island today and into tomorrow.



Large southerly waves are expected to affect eastern regions of the South Island and the lower North Island today and into tomorrow.

If you're planning on being in or near the water, make sure you check out the marine forecasts

Hutt City Council said people in the eastern bays should stay home or delay travel this morning as contractors clear debris swept up on to the road by the high seas.





Mōrena Eastern Bays residents - we recommend people stay home this morning or delay their travel. Council contractors have been working on Marine Drive clearing debris but it's going to get worse in the next couple of hours.



1/3 — Hutt City Council (@HuttCityCouncil) March 21, 2023

“We’re approaching high tide, and it’s a King Tide which means the tide will be much higher than normal with large waves. There’s also a strong southerly wind. The next 2 hours are going to be the most dangerous for travel on Marine Drive.”

The high winds have forced the cancellation of morning sailings across the Cook Strait from both Bluebridge and the Interislander – and as the ships are in such high demand, customers are looking at either a full refund and no sailing, or one weeks away.

Interislander said those affected by this morning’s cancellation would receive a full refund – but would not be rebooked. “Unfortunately we are fully booked and we are unable to move you to other sailings. You will receive a full refund. Please do not come to the terminals. We are not offering standbys. We are still assessing whether later sailings will depart.”

Bluebridge has also cancelled a number of sailings - 2.00am, 8.15am and 1.30pm between Wellington and Picton and the 2.30am, 7.45am and 2pm the other way.

“Please be aware there is currently an exceptionally high demand for sailings across Cook Strait, and we are heavily booked, so we may not be able to rebook your sailing for a few weeks.”

Further south was slammed by high winds with hundreds of homes in Banks Peninsula losing power after a night of gales.

According to Orion Group, the power supplier to the region, 455 homes in the region are without power.

The peninsula is still under a strong wind warning with MetService warning of wind gusts up to 120km/h.