Peter Lucas captured the Blood Moon on his Iphone from New Plymouth. Photo / Peter Lucas

Clear conditions across the lower North Island and parts of the South Island offered perfect conditions to observe - and capture images of - the “blood moon” or total lunar eclipse.

Blood moons typically come every 3 to 5 years. The best visibility in New Zealand last night was from around 1115pm when the total eclipse started.

Vanitha Loganathan planned a good sleep after capturing her first total lunar eclipse. Photo / @muthu_vani

The eclipses happen when the moon, Earth, and sun are aligned and the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow. The “blood moon” colouring comes from the Earth’s atmosphere scattering light from the sun onto the moon.

“So thrilled to have captured some satisfying photos of this memorable natural event!” said Wellingtonian Vanitha Loganathan.

The Blood Moon won't happen again until 2025. Photo / Rosa Stewart

The blood moon could also be seen in North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific.

Nasa says the next total lunar eclipse will not be until March 2025, although there will be partial eclipses before then.