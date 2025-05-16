Rao also supplied a fabricated document from UCLA purporting to offer her a scholarship to the university.
Caught by reference check audit
The fraud was detected during an audit in mid-2022 of the blood service’s online reference checking system, which issued a warning message. It flagged Rao, and a doctor and a professor she had named as referees, as having all used the same IP address to submit information for her job application in June 2021.
Rao was suspended from her job in June 2022, pending the final outcome of the employment investigation. A month later, she was summarily dismissed.
The tribunal considered that Rao’s conduct was malpractice rather than negligence because it was “intentionally dishonest and highly unethical”.
It said her “elaborate and deliberate pattern of behaviour” was a serious breach of the Code of Ethical Conduct.
In her favour was her relative youth, and her self-proclaimed immaturity.
She claimed mental distress in her life as matters underpinning her conduct.
The tribunal acknowledged her co-operation with the investigation and the process that followed.
It would be for the Medical Sciences Council to consider if Rao was fit to practise, should she reapply for registration.
NZME has attempted to reach Rao via a social media channel.
