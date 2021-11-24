'Blood-curdling screams, gunshots': Resident describes terrifying daylight attack in Auckland suburb

Armed police officers at the scene in Glen Eden. Photo / Alex Burton

Frightened residents are hiding in their homes in Glen Eden following an attack in the West Auckland suburb - with one terrified woman describing hearing "blood-curdling screams and gunshots" ringing out outside her home.

At least six police cars and armed officers have descended on an address on Virgo Place in the suburb, while an Eagle helicopter is also circling the area.

A resident on nearby Hydra Place told the Herald she called police during the incident.

"I was on the phone to the police and I could see cars reversing back and people were running and carrying on and I said 'I think someone's being run over' and then while I was on the phone to police we heard gunshots," the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Herald.

Police officers at the scene in Glen Eden. Photo / Alex Burton

"I just about crapped myself and went screaming into the kitchen. I was really scared.

"Then we saw these big burly guys pick up this guy off the ground, carry him up the road covered in blood on his arms and legs, threw him in the back of the car and they took off.

"We found out from the guy where it happened - right outside his house - that the guy had been slashed with a machete," the woman told the Herald.

She was unsure if he had been shot or whether a gun had been fired and not hit anyone.

The police had since arrived and she was now inside the cordon.

The resident said she was unsure if the injured man had been shot. The frightened resident was now hunkering down in her home while the incident continued to unfold.

Police officers at the scene in Glen Eden. Photo / Alex Burton

This follows several social media reports from residents about an incident in the area.

Two armed police officers are blocking residents from entering the street, with other officers - some wearing gloves and face masks - patrolling the area.

A policeman told a woman trying to enter the street that the "whole area was locked down".

A police officer told a resident trying to enter the street that there was "nothing to worry about" however the street would remain in "lockdown" for a few more hours.

"Everyone is safe but something has happened," a police officer told a resident trying to enter the street.

Another nearby resident asked police if someone was on the run, to which an officer replied: "you're safe".

Police confirmed to NZME there is an active police operation in the suburb.

"We're unable to make any other comment at this stage whilst this is underway."

A spokesperson for St John confirmed one ambulance and one rapid response unit has responded to the scene.

- More to come