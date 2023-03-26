Blenheim vape store burgled three times in one week, teenagers arrested

The vape shop was targeted on March 16 and 17, and last Friday. Photo / File

South Island police have acted swiftly to arrest a pair of teenagers, after a vape shop in Blenheim was burgled three times in one week.

The three separate incidents, occurring on March 16, 17 and then last Friday triggered a police investigation into catching those responsible.

Detective Sergeant Lindsay Tilbury, the relieving Area Response Manager for Marlborough, confirmed to media that two teenagers had now been arrested in connection to the incidents.

The teens will have been referred through Youth Aid.

In a statement, Tilbury said police worked quickly to identify those involved and inquiries are ongoing to work out whether the three incidents were linked.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we are working to identify others involved,” said Tilbury.

“Police and our partners will be working with the families of the young people involved.”

Tilbury said Blenheim police will be increasing their visibility and patrols in the area where the vape shop was targeted.

“We acknowledge how upsetting this series of offences has been for them.”