A fire destroyed a Christchurch tattoo studio in the early hours of the morning. Photo / George Heard

An early morning blaze has completely destroyed a Christchurch tattoo studio.

Emergency services were called to the fire at City of Ink on Riccarton Rd at 5.10am.

Police are now at the scene and investigators are working to establish the cause of the fire.

Fire crews quickly contained the fire and traffic management is in place around the store.