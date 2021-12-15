Black Power women jailed for brutal bashing and kidnapping over drug debt

The jailed women (from left), Daisy Rifle, Rickylee Dixon and Harete Ohlson, were members of Black Power Sisters Rotorua Fordblock. Photo / Andrew Warner

The jailed women (from left), Daisy Rifle, Rickylee Dixon and Harete Ohlson, were members of Black Power Sisters Rotorua Fordblock. Photo / Andrew Warner

She was twice kidnapped by a gang of Black Power women and beaten severely over a false suspicion she stole methamphetamine from the gang's ringleader.

But today she walked into the High Court at Rotorua and faced the instigator, Rickylee Dixon. She told her how she fears for her life and has had to move away from Rotorua for her own safety.

Rickylee Dixon appearing in the High Court at Rotorua for sentencing. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rickylee Dixon, 37, was today jailed for nine years and six months for her involvement in the brutal offending.

Two other main offenders - her daughter Daisy Dixon, 19, and associate Harete Ohlson - were also jailed for six years and nine months and six years respectively.

The trio appeared separately before Justice Graham Lang for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to a range of serious violence offences including causing grievous bodily harm, wounding, kidnapping, participating in an organised criminal group and blackmail.

Rickylee Dixon and her group's offending was a means to extort money from the victim's father as a way of paying back a perceived debt after Rickylee Dixon thought the victim stole methamphetamine from her car.

The victim's ordeal included being bound, gagged, beaten with a tomahawk and smashed over the head with a metal baseball bat. A sharp object was inserted into her lip and her elbow was bent back until it snapped.

She was transported around Rotorua in the back of a truck as she drifted in and out of consciousness and was only saved after her father contacted male members of the Black Power gang and asked for help.

Rickylee Dixon is considered the president of Black Power Sisters Rotorua Fordblock gang.

Along with the main trio of offenders, others involved included Angela Dehar, 50, Shaun Te Kiri and a youth. They were to be sentenced later today.

Justice Lang sentence Dehar to nine months' home detention. The youth was to be sentenced later today and Te Kiri will be sentenced next year.

Daisey Rifle - Rickylee Dixon's mother - was also charged but died this year with her case unresolved.

Justice Lang said the offending was a case of "history repeating itself" and showed the extent of gang life immersed with methamphetamine use.

The victim read her victim impact statement, pausing once to compose herself.

In it, she said she had grown up with the Mongrel Mob and had become involved with Rickylee Dixon two years before the offending through drug use.

She said despite being from different gangs, they always had mutual respect for each other.

The victim said she had been forced to move out of town despite her father and other members of her family still living in Rotorua.

She said she often felt alone and despite still using methamphetamine she had reduced her intake. She said she still used to help her with her trauma suffered from the offending.

Despite saying she forgave the offenders, she said she still feared for her life.

Rickylee Dixon was given a warning under the Three Strikes Law, which means if she's convicted of three more violent offenses she will serve a full term without parole.

After Dixon was sentenced, she walked out of the dock and turned to family members in the public gallery and said: "Don't worry, I've got this".

Daisy Dixon, 19, the daughter of gang ringleader Rickylee Dixon. Photo / Andrew Warner

In sentencing Daisy Dixon, Justice Lang said every aspect of the teenager's life was entrenched in gang culture and it would be difficult for her to break free and rehabilitate.

He sentenced her to six years and nine months in prison.

Ohlson, who was sentenced via audio visual link, read a letter of remorse to the court, although the victim was not present at the time.

In it Ohlson said she was ashamed of her actions, particularly given she had since learned the victim had not done anything wrong.

She said she had grown up living among the Black Power gang in Fordlands, describing it as a "gangster's paradise". She said she was not only sorry to the victim but also her own 3-year-old son who now had to grow up without his mother.

Harete Ohlson was sentenced to six years prison. Photo / Andrew Warner

Justice Lang noted Ohlson's mother, who was present in court, had now been drug and alcohol-free for four years and he urged Ohlson to use her as an example.

He gave her slightly more recognition for her remorse and other mitigating factors and sentenced her to six years.

The victim's ordeal

A summary of facts detailing the offending was earlier released to the Rotorua Daily Post.

The first kidnapping happened on September 12 last year after Rickylee Dixon instructed people to take the victim from her home while she slept and back to Rickylee Dixon's Meadowbank Cres house.

The woman's father was called and told to bring money to keep her alive. He arrived with $1500 cash but Rickylee Dixon told him it wasn't enough.

Music was turned up loud and the victim was bashed with an aluminium baseball bat using such force that the bat broke in half and the woman's head split open.

The father was forced to wait in the lounge, listening to his daughter being beaten.

The victim was eventually told she could leave. Her father was told not to contact police and to get more money to ensure his daughter's safety.

A week later on October 21 she was kidnapped again and driven around in different cars. At one point Daisy Dixon was driving with Shaun Te Kiri in the front passenger seat, armed with a knife and a sword.

The woman's father paid the group a few thousand dollars but they didn't let her go.

She was driven to the Kowhai and Colonial Motel, where Rickylee Dixon was living after being evicted in August. Her mother, Daisey Rifle, lived in the unit next door.

Rifle was asked to watch the woman overnight. At 7am the next day, Harete Ohlson arrived, joining Daisy Dixon, the youth, Dehar, Rickylee Dixon and the woman.

They put the victim in the tray of a ute and arranged to meet her father but the two groups missed each other.

The victim was beaten for 40 minutes, with music turned up loud to mask the sound.

Daisy Dixon smashed her with a baseball bat, splitting her head and breaking her nose. Ohlson pulled the woman's arm backwards and snapped her elbow.

Daisey Rifle and the youth were present and did nothing to stop the assault, the summary said.

The woman's hands were tied behind her back and a sock put in her mouth to stop her screaming.

The beatings continued, including with a tomahawk and hedge clippers.

The woman urinated on herself, was struggling to breathe and was in and out of consciousness, the summary said.

The summary said Daisey Rifle entered the room and told her daughter, Rickylee Dixon, "just ******* kill the *****".

Rickylee Dixon said they would take her body to the victim's father's home and dump her, then kill him.

Police were alerted by a member of the public about noises from the unit but the woman was in the ute by the time they arrived, covered with a canopy.

The summary said the woman stayed quiet, petrified that if she made any noises and was not rescued, she would be killed.

She was then driven around Fordlands and was freed after the car was stopped by Black Power gang members alerted by the victim's family.

The gang members got her to safety and she was admitted to the hospital.