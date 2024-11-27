Auckland traffic is set to be busier than normal on Friday as shoppers head to malls for Black Friday sales.
Auckland commuters are being urged to “plan ahead” and resort to public transport to avoid a busier-than-normal Friday on the roads as thousands are expected to flock to shopping centres for the Black Friday and pre-Christmas shopping period.
Auckland Transport (AT) said it had been working with mall operators ahead of Black Friday in a bid to help manage traffic flows and ensure shopping centres have plans in place for managing their carparks.
AT said its operations centre has been preparing “well in advance” for this busy time of year and has plans in place for the roads around Auckland’s major shopping locations.
It added it would be actively monitoring these areas to help keep traffic moving in real-time.
“Our operations centre is doing everything they can to help keep traffic flowing around shopping centres this festive season, though we’re also encouraging shoppers to make the most of all the transport choices that are available to them,” said AT’s director of customer and network performance Simon Buxton.
Buxton said all Auckland’s major shopping centres are within walking distance of public transport and AT’s buses and trains operate at least every 15 minutes from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.
“Travelling by bus, train or ferry, walking, scootering or cycling are all other options that take you to shopping centres.
“We all know how frustrating it can be looking for a park if everyone is travelling to malls at the same time so our challenge to Aucklanders is to give the bus or train a go this year if you don’t need to fill the boot with presents or food for your Christmas spread,” Buxton said.
He said the recent introduction of contactless payment on public transport has made it easier than ever to catch a bus, train or ferry and “let someone else drive you to the mall or local town centre”.
New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) regional manager of maintenance and operations, Jacqui Hori-Hoult, said it expects to see more traffic than normal on Auckland’s state highway network as people make the most of Black Friday sales.
“Prepare for delays on the network, especially in areas close to the major shopping outlets in Westgate, Newmarket, Mt Wellington and the airport.
“If you do have a flight to catch allow plenty of time for travel to the airport.”
NZTA said motorway ramps that may be congested on Friday include SH16 Westgate, SH18 Hobsonville, SH1 Gillies Ave, SH1 Mt Wellington and SH20A Airport.
“Please be patient and take care when you drive,” Hori-Hoult said.