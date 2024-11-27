“Our operations centre is doing everything they can to help keep traffic flowing around shopping centres this festive season, though we’re also encouraging shoppers to make the most of all the transport choices that are available to them,” said AT’s director of customer and network performance Simon Buxton.

Queues of traffic are expected to build up around malls on Friday as people seek to snap up some bargains. Photo / Chris Gorman

Buxton said all Auckland’s major shopping centres are within walking distance of public transport and AT’s buses and trains operate at least every 15 minutes from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

“Travelling by bus, train or ferry, walking, scootering or cycling are all other options that take you to shopping centres.

“We all know how frustrating it can be looking for a park if everyone is travelling to malls at the same time so our challenge to Aucklanders is to give the bus or train a go this year if you don’t need to fill the boot with presents or food for your Christmas spread,” Buxton said.

He said the recent introduction of contactless payment on public transport has made it easier than ever to catch a bus, train or ferry and “let someone else drive you to the mall or local town centre”.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) regional manager of maintenance and operations, Jacqui Hori-Hoult, said it expects to see more traffic than normal on Auckland’s state highway network as people make the most of Black Friday sales.

“Prepare for delays on the network, especially in areas close to the major shopping outlets in Westgate, Newmarket, Mt Wellington and the airport.

“If you do have a flight to catch allow plenty of time for travel to the airport.”

NZTA said motorway ramps that may be congested on Friday include SH16 Westgate, SH18 Hobsonville, SH1 Gillies Ave, SH1 Mt Wellington and SH20A Airport.

“Please be patient and take care when you drive,” Hori-Hoult said.

Shoppers who do drive are encouraged to check the traffic situation and possibly delay their journey if it looks particularly heavy.