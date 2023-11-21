Black Friday deals: Biggest savings on games and consoles

This year's Black Friday is shaping up to be one of the most expensive yet. Photo / Ben Dickens

Gaming enthusiasts are in for a treat this Black Friday, with price research suggesting the product category could see some of the biggest discounts.

PriceSpy’s data shows 59 per cent of products in the games and consoles shopping category experienced price reductions on Black Friday last year.

PlayStation 5 games particularly stood out, with 65 per cent of items showing price drops.

“Despite today’s cost of living crisis, our ongoing research highlights that Black Friday still offers promising saving opportunities - especially for gamers,” PriceSpy New Zealand country manager Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett said.

“A lot of Playstation games are legitimately on sale,” PriceSpy tech commentator Tim Provise added. “This, as well as electric toothbrushes and headphones.”

It comes as this year’s Black Friday shapes up to be the most expensive yet.

80 per cent of the 25 categories PriceSpy researched had more expensive standard average prices in 2023 compared to 2022.

A PriceSpy survey last year revealed Kiwis expected an average discount of 41 per cent on Black Friday and during Black Week. The average price drop in 2022 was just 21 per cent.

This year, the results were more moderate, with New Zealanders now anticipating an average discount of 34 per cent.

“While Black Friday traditionally offers enticing discounts, our findings underscore the need as to why consumers need to conduct thorough price research to ensure they’re getting genuine deals, especially at a time where we’ve seen overall price increases,” Matinvesi-Bassett said.

Despite economic challenges amid the cost of living crisis, 52 per cent of Kiwis intend to buy this Black Friday.

PriceSpy’s latest survey shows almost a third of Kiwis plan to spend over $500 on Black Friday or during Black Week this year.

The average Kiwi, meanwhile, will drop about $806 on deals, offering a 10 per cent year-on-year increase.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Let’s go and see how much a TV is gonna be this year’,” Provise said.

“But doing your independent research is really important, and PriceSpy is a good tool for that.

“Be very sceptical, cautious and curious. There are heaps of sales out there for everybody, but just be aware, and also have a plan.”