FMG Stadium Waikato to host "most kids ever".

FMG Stadium Waikato will host the ‘most kids ever’ to attend a New Zealand Rugby (NZR) controlled Black Ferns Test when Hamilton Kirikiriroa hosts the Laurie O’Reilly Cup match against Australia this Saturday at 4.35pm.

Fresh off the back of their Pacific Four success, the world champion Black Ferns will run onto the field in Hamilton for the first time since 2013 and would be playing in front of a crowd packed with families.

Ticket sales data showed a record number of children’ tickets had been purchased earlier in the week.

FMG Stadium Waikato and NZR were specifically catering to children and their whānau and would be offering poi and poster making opportunities before kick-off.

There would also be tents set up to ensure parents and guardians with prams had somewhere to safely store transport for their little ones.

“We are humbled to see the incredible number of tamariki tickets already purchased to watch our wāhine take to the field. It shows the growing interest in women’s rugby, and the next generation’s enthusiasm for the style of rugby we are wanting to play,” Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting said.

Hamilton City Council’s venues, tourism, and events general manager Sean Murray was pleased to see Hamilton breaking records.

“With school holidays upon us, it’s a great opportunity for the younger generation to experience a live game in Hamilton Kirikiriroa. The Black Ferns have become an inspiration for aspiring athletes, especially young girls who are eager to pursue rugby and embrace the sport’s values of teamwork and dedication.

“It’s vital for us to nurture the next generation of rugby players and supporters. The response to this match demonstrates the impact we can have in inspiring young talent and fostering a love for rugby from an early age.”

Tickets were still available on Thursday and could be found on ticketek.co.nz.

Early booking is recommended to secure the best seats and ensure a spot in this highly anticipated event.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.