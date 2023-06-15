Black Fern front rower and 2021 (2022) Rugby World Cup winner Georgia Ponsonby brought the trophy to Memorial Park in Taihape. Photo / Kiwi TV

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

A very special guest dropped into Memorial Park by helicopter during last Saturday’s Tasman Tanning Premier and Senior fixtures.

Black Ferns frontrower and Rugby World Cup winner Georgia Ponsonby brought the trophy to the ground as part of a celebration of women in rugby.

The 23-year-old, who took up rugby at Feilding High before playing for Manawatū and then Canterbury after moving to Lincoln University, has earned 13 test caps and was part of the Matatū squad that won the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

The Byford’s Readimix Taihape team wore a special one-off pink jersey for the occasion in their game against Waverley Harvesting Border.

At the after-match gathering that evening, all 22 game jerseys as well as two signed Hurricanes jerseys were auctioned, raising $32,000 for the children’s playground alongside the park.

Taihape manager Anthony Martin, who collected each jersey off the players after the game, said the club would have been happy to have raised around $300 per jumper, but it was closer to $1400.

The signed Hurricanes jerseys, which were secured by Taihape first five Dane Whale, were auctioned for $1100 and $2600 respectively.

Cyclones

Five Whanganui-connected women have been chosen in the 32-strong Manawatū Cyclones squad to prepare for the 2023 Farah Palmer Cup season. Former Black Fern and current Hurricanes Poua player Sosoli Talawadua (Marist) will be joined by returning 2022 players Hollyrae Mete (Kia Toa) and Mia Maraku (Feilding Old Boys-Oroua). Brianna Wallace (Old Boys-Marist) was in last year’s squad but has yet to debut, while new to the squad is Mete’s sister Kiera Mete (Kia Toa).

Collegiate

The Whanganui Collegiate First XV has built up a lead on top of the CNI points table after a 66-0 hammering of Lindisfarne College at the school grounds on Tuesday afternoon. Held as part of the annual sports exchange between the schools, the CNI clash was the feature game after the Collegiate Second XV lost 33-15, while the Collegiate Under-15 squad won their game 29-12.

Schoolboys

The Whanganui High School First XV secured a 33-12 away win over Dannevirke High School in the MRU Premier 1 grade on Saturday. In Premier 2, Ruapehu College 1st XV beat Tararua College 58-17, while Whanganui Collegiate School Second XV defeated Feilding High School Colts 26-14. In Youth 1, Whanganui Collegiate School Black beat Palmerston North Boys’ High School Under-14A 62-5, while in Youth 3, Collegiate Blue defeated St Peter’s 56-5.