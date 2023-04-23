Black Barn amphitheatre ahead of The Exponents show on Saturday night. Photo / Paul Taylor

A triple treat of concerts that filled Black Barn’s amphitheatre three nights running show the region is well and truly up and running after Cyclone Gabrielle, a concert promoter says.

Two concerts from Kiwi superstar Lorde and guests on Thursday and Friday, and a Saturday concert from The Exponents (featuring The Dance Exponents), created a “great atmosphere” at the winery venue near Havelock North.

The shows followed on from the success of Sir Rod Stewart’s concert held earlier this month at Napier’s Mission Estate.

Event promoter for the Black Barn concerts, Brent Eccles, from Eccles Entertainment, said it was a great amphitheatre for artists to perform in and Lorde’s two Solar Power shows and The Exponents’ show were extremely well received.

“They were very different crowds for both of those events but they went really, really well,” he said.

Lorde performing on stage at her Black Barn concerts. Photo / Donna Soledad-Juanola

“With Lorde, we had postponed because of the cyclone and had waited for a suitable amount of time [to reschedule].

“We timed it to play just before The Exponents show which was already on sale.”

He said it was a fantastic location.

“It is a great venue - very hospitable and everyone can see the show and there is a great atmosphere in that amphitheatre.”

He said it had helped mark the start of the return of concerts to the region following the damage caused by the cyclone.

Dance Exponents legend Jordan Luck belts out a hit at Black Barn. Photo / Paul Taylor

It has been a big month for Black Barn, which also reopened its award-winning restaurant Black Barn Bistro earlier this month, following a fire last year.



