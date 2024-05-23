The Farmstrong "Bitches' Box" shows by comedians Amelia Dunbar and Emma Newborn drew 18,000 people across the 12 events, including three in Tairāwhiti, and raised $25,000.

Spokesman Gerard Vaughan said the duo made a real name for themselves in rural communities.

“We had people turning up for the fourth time, having enjoyed previous iterations of the show in recent years.

“Their humour is spot-on, and it was great to be in a community hall full of warmth and laughter on the cusp of the winter months.”

More than $25,000 from ticket sales went back to the community groups running the Farmstrong barbecues and will go on to support local community initiatives.

Farmstrong extended thanks to all the regional Rural Support Trusts, FMG, MPI, Silver Fern Farms and all the community members who got involved and supported these events.