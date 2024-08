Birth Trauma Aotearoa is calling for every woman to receive at least one physical and psychological checkup after every birth or loss, and more training to prevent birth trauma from happening in the first place.

‘I now grieve a life we never got to have’

Holmes said she wasn’t prepared for just how wrong the birth could go.

“I think the toll that took on me was huge,” the Tauranga mum said.

There were multiple issues with her birth, including that she was given the wrong antibiotics during labour, meaning her baby ended up contracting meningitis and group B strep disease.

She was also inadequately monitored during labour, and was bewildered to discover later that doctors chose not to suggest a c-section to her because they believed she was against it.

Danielle Holmes is now getting psychologist treatment for her trauma after the birth of Willow Payne, now 3.

“If you told me my baby was going to have brain damage, we’re going to cut you open, I would have said ‘yes, cut me open.’”

But Holmes was not informed of how dangerous the labour was becoming and “thought everything was super normal”.

Doctors lost track of Willow’s heart rate about 50 minutes before birth, and had been picking up on Holmes’ elevated heart rate, thinking it was the baby’s. In the end, Willow had become too stressed and not received enough oxygen.

Holmes continued with a vaginal birth and Willow was born with a brain injury and no heart rate, and needed to be resuscitated for 30 minutes before being airlifted to another city for specialist care.

Holmes said she was eventually placed in “sub-par” accommodation where she could hear domestic violence happening in the room next to her, and where she had to get up to pump milk through the night for a baby she wasn’t even with.

Holmes felt nobody was telling her what was happening with her baby, and she was dealing with everything alone.

Willow now has cerebral palsy affecting all of her limbs, and faces multiple developmental delays. At 3 and a half years old, she has only started learning to crawl in the past six months, and she struggles with speech.

“Her age on paper is like an 11-month-old.”

Tauranga toddler Willow Payne (3) suffered a brain injury during birth and now has cerebral palsy and developmental delays.

The whole experience has left Holmes traumatised, but she has only recently been granted ACC funding for psychologist sessions to help her work through her birth trauma.

“I think in the early days, there was no support after. I kept saying ‘who can I talk to to try to, like, work through this?’”

She paid privately for mental health support, and a woman came to her home and “just made me talk about my birth for three hours”. Holmes felt the session was unhelpful.

She believes she struggled to bond with Willow in the early days and she was “going through the motions” in her daily life.

Now she mourns what could have been.

“My child has a lifelong disability and I now grieve a life we never got to have,” she said.

“There’s so many moments I was robbed of because of a traumatic birth. Yes, it gets better over time, but that will always stay with me.”

She felt there was little support in place postpartum for mothers.

“Who makes sure the mums okay? What about the mum that has to try raise a newborn baby and try deal with the fact that something traumatic has happened to her?

“Three and a half years later I’m finally able to, like, unpack everything and learn about ways to move through it, so that when I want to have another baby I’m not dragging that into a new experience.”

Mum told ‘you should be happy’ after frightening birth

For Auckland woman Catie McDonald, the birth of her second child was scary and fast-paced after a midwife discovered the umbilical cord was compressed and prolapsing.

“It was between my cervix and the baby’s head. Every time I had a contraction I was cutting off blood flow to the baby,” McDonald said.

“Someone pressed an emergency button on the wall, there was loud beeping, lots of people rushed into the room, they took my earrings out, had me and my partner sign forms, told me I was having an emergency cesarean. They started to push the bed out of the room, my gown was open and the midwife was still on the bed with her hand monitoring the compression - the bed hit a wall, I had to say goodbye to my partner, they put a mask over my face and I went to sleep.

“I woke up a mother but I was so confused and upset and in so much pain as they hadn’t been able to administer a spinal or an epidural before the general anaesthesia and C-section.

“I was on a lot of morphine and totally out of it. I cried and cried and was told by the doctors that I should be so happy that I had a healthy baby. I really tried my best to be, but it took months.”

McDonald wondered if a more senior midwife had been present, they might have performed a vaginal examination sooner and discovered the cord problem before it became so serious, meaning she might have been able to be awake for the birth.

“Who knows? Maybe not, but maybe it wouldn’t have all been so fast and scary and stressful had the birth been managed differently.”

Being told she should be happy to have a healthy baby left her feeling as if her first instincts as a mother were wrong.

“It made me doubt and question myself,” she said.

It took years to recover emotionally from the birth, and even now she is still upset when she thinks about it.

“I just recovered slowly. I feel like that trauma ran alongside me, parallel to everything else in my life and was heightened in the quiet alone moments, which are fleeting as a young mother.

“Birth trauma stays with you for a long time, it has taken me years to be able to talk to people about Eve’s birth without feeling really upset. Even now ... I get tears in my eyes thinking about her birth and the weeks that followed, because I know that the trauma affected my ability to bond and enjoy that newborn time with her.”

‘No one listened to me’

Taranaki mum-of-three Anna Pease said she went into her first birth not knowing how to stand up for herself.

In the hospital she told her midwife her body had started pushing, and was told that it wouldn’t be time to push and the baby would still be “ages” away.

Her daughter, Kiana, was born about 10 minutes later in just two pushes, “which involved some interesting tearing”.

She said about five different medical professionals came to check her tear over the next 12 hours, each check causing “excruciating” pain.