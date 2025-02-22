Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Birkenhead stabbing: 26-year-old man arrested after search in Northcote

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Armed police at the scene of a stabbing on Birkenhead Avenue on February 4. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Armed police at the scene of a stabbing on Birkenhead Avenue on February 4. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A 26 year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to a stabbing in the Auckland suburb of Birkenhead two weeks ago.

Detective Sergeant Matt Bartlett said the man was arrested during a search at a Northcote address yesterday morning.

He will appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Police will oppose his bail.

“We would like to thank the members of the public for their assistance and information provided that assisted our investigation,” Bartlett said.

“I would like to acknowledge the various Police teams who have worked tirelessly on this case, as part of our ongoing dedication to holding offenders to account.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A man was found with multiple stab wounds near an early childhood centre on Birkenhead Ave on February 4.

At the time, a neighbour told the Herald that there was so much blood at the scene that firefighters had to hose down the street.

The victim was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition and later stabilised.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand