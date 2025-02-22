Armed police at the scene of a stabbing on Birkenhead Avenue on February 4. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Armed police at the scene of a stabbing on Birkenhead Avenue on February 4. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A 26 year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to a stabbing in the Auckland suburb of Birkenhead two weeks ago.

Detective Sergeant Matt Bartlett said the man was arrested during a search at a Northcote address yesterday morning.

He will appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Police will oppose his bail.

“We would like to thank the members of the public for their assistance and information provided that assisted our investigation,” Bartlett said.

“I would like to acknowledge the various Police teams who have worked tirelessly on this case, as part of our ongoing dedication to holding offenders to account.”