Pigeons on power lines on Pohutukawa Ave in Red Beach are causing some problems. Photo / Tony Versey

A bird strike in Red Beach caused a big headache for Vector and Red Beach residents this afternoon.

On Monday, several properties in the northern Auckland suburb lost power after more than 30 pigeons decided to set up camp on local power lines.

Vector says power lines and perching pigeons aren't a good mix. Photo / Vector

"As you can see from the photo, this wasn't one or two birds, but a whole flock that decided to make themselves comfortable on our lines," electricity distribution company Vector said.

While the pigeons may have been comfortable, their arrival caused quite a problem for Vector customers.

The weight of pigeons on electricity lines in Pohutukawa Ave, Red Beach, caused a power outage on Monday. Photo / Tony Versey

Since the outage, Vector crews have restored power to many homes and expect all houses to be back to normal this evening.