It has given her even more of an appreciation for the majestic “Bird of the Year”.

“It was pretty cool really... It’s good to know our place in the world, isn’t it?”

Walkers on the Haywards Track between Whites Line East and Mawson Street are asked to give nesting kārearea/New Zealand falcons, some space and avoid using this area. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

Ali Meade from Forest and Bird told RNZ that while the falcon’s behaviour might be ruffling some feathers, it is perfectly normal for this time of year.

“They are really busy being parents, so they’re nesting and about to start looking after young,” she said.

The falcon nested on the ground, and sometimes in trees, so they could be quite exposed to prey that wanted to eat them.

“It means they get quite defensive. They do tend to defend the nest area and defend their territory. If humans get a little bit too close we do see them dive bombing and swooping,” said Meade.

They only do that if you got too close, so her advice was to give them some space.

“Quickly and calmly move away from them and let them get on with being parents and looking after young without you in the way,” Meade said.

Thomson was happy to oblige, and had no plans to return to the Haywards Track until after the falcons had finished nesting.

“I certainly have not gone back through, I thought they need their privacy, they’ve got babies.”

Paul O’Hagan has been maintaining the Haywards Track in Wellington for 20 years, and told RNZ he often sees the kārearea.

“They’re not afraid of humans... If one is perched on the side of the track you can walk right up to it - they’ll look at you and tilt their head.

“Hopefully, they are not attacking too many people.”

And it’s not just the humans that need to watch out.

“I have seen them attack and take tūī, but they are normally just after food.”

- RNZ