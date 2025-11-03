The 2025 Bird of the Year winner has its talons out in Wellington, with people being attacked on a popular bush walk by nesting kārearea/New Zealand falcons.
Hutt City Council is asking walkers on the Haywards Track between Whites Line Eastand Mawson St to give the birds some space and avoid using this area for now.
Wellingtonian Dianna Thomson was out for a peaceful bush walk with her son when she had a very close encounter with the kārearea.
“I just came through this particular bit and this kārearea swooped over my head, like really close, doing its calling thing... and I went, ‘Woah! That was quite full on, I wonder what that was about,’” she said.