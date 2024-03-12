Three Waikato initiatives have been recognised as finalists in the Biosecurity Awards.

Three Waikato initiatives have been recognised as finalists in the Biosecurity Awards.

Three Waikato organisations feature among the finalists in the annual Biosecurity Awards this year.

The awards, run by Biosecurity NZ, celebrate groups that safeguard New Zealand from pests and diseases and highlight biosecurity initiatives across the country.

Biosecurity NZ deputy director-general Stuart Anderson said the awards are a way to celebrate the people and organisations making outstanding contributions to the biosecurity system.

“It’s the work of organisations like our finalists that help safeguard our layered biosecurity system.”

The Waikato finalists are Hamilton’s Maeroa Intermediate School, Waikato Regional Council and Hamilton-based research institute AgResearch.

Maeroa Intermediate School has been named a finalist for the Biosecurity New Zealand Kura (School) Award for their Gully Restoration Project.

Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Stuart Anderson. Photo / Ministry for Primary Industries

For years, the gully near the school was a dumping ground for rubbish and overgrown with ivy, woolly nightshade and blackberry which smothered the native plants.

But the school has turned it into an outdoor classroom, with students getting rid of the weeds and planting native trees. They have even set up a school nursery where they are growing their own plants.

Waikato Regional Council has been named a finalist for the Local and Central Government Award for their kauri protection programme.

As part of their programme, the team launched a special virtual reality experience, Kauri Pou Kaitiaki, which immerses users in a 360-degree simulated world which highlights the cultural, spiritual and ecological significance of kauri trees and forests.

The VR experience features a narrative rich in mātauranga and tikanga Māori concepts. The council also has a model of a kauri tree, created by Wētā Workshop, that staff take to local schools alongside the VR experience.

AgResearch had their animal health solutions team named as a finalist for the Biosecurity New Zealand Science Award.

Anderson said the judging panel had a challenging time selecting the finalists.

Juging panel chairman Edwin Massey said every entrant deserves recognition.

“We received a diverse range of entries from people and organisations who are incredibly focused on delivering exceptional outcomes through their biosecurity projects. Their mahi is fundamental, and every day they are putting in hard work.

“They’re encouraging a true team effort, tackling everything from large-scale projects in challenging environments, to developing unique and exciting learning opportunities for students. All entrants are going above and beyond to protect and strengthen biosecurity in New Zealand.”

The winners will be announced at the New Zealand Biosecurity Awards event on April 8, in Wellington.

New Zealand Biosecurity Awards finalists 2023

BioHeritage Challenge Community Award

Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust - Feral Goat Eradication

Ōkārito GorseBusters Charitable Trust - Ōkārito GorseBusters

Tākaka Hill Biodiversity Group Trust - Restoring and Protecting Tākaka Hill Ecosystems

Te Uru Kahika Māori Award

Aka Tai Here

Te Whakahononga

Whakahononga Viki Heta and Arana Rewha

Biosecurity New Zealand Science Award

Marine Biosecurity Toolbox Research Programme

Ngā Rākau Taketake - Saving our Iconic Trees from Kauri Dieback and Myrtle Rust

AgResearch - Animal Health Solutions Team

GIA Industry Award

Aquaculture New Zealand - A+ Biosecurity Standards

Sails for Science NZ - Northland Students United in Marine Pest Detection

Veritag - Bringing the Private Sector into the M. bovis Programme

Eagle Technology Local and Central Government Award

AsureQuality Ltd - Black-grass Response Team 2022-2023

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) - Caulerpa Biosecurity Response Team

Waikato Regional Council - Kauri Protection Programme

Biosecurity New Zealand Kura (School) Award

Maeroa Intermediate School - Gully Restoration Project

Waitaria Bay School – Pest-free Playground

Western Springs College - Ngā Puna o Waiōrea - Waitītiko Awa Restoration

Mondiale VGL Innovation Award

Auckland Council - Ruru Conservation Information System

EcoNet Charitable Trust - The Innovative EcoNet CAMS Weeds Toolkit

Te Ara Hīkoi (Predator Free Franklin) - Tāwhiti Smart Cage

AsureQuality Emerging Leader Award

Bevan Morgan

Keeley Grantham - Te Arawa Lakes Trust

Reema Chawla - Harman Impex NZ Ltd

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.