'Billowing smoke': Crews called to Wellington fire at Victoria Uni's Karori campus

Crew battled a blaze in Karori, Wellington this afternoon. Photo / Erin Krebs

Fire crews have battled a building fire in the Wellington suburb of Karori this afternoon.

The fire was in a two-storey building on the Victoria University campus.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they sent eight appliances to the site, after receiving multiple calls about the fire from around 3.17pm.

The two-level "education block" on the university campus is approximately 13 metres by 11 metres in size, the emergency service said.

Erin Krebs, a Makara resident in Karori at the time of the fire, said she was driving past the site when she saw "billowing smoke" coming from the Old Teachers College.

"I could see all the windows were boarded up," she said.

She initially thought it was a hill fire because there was "so much smoke".

"I arrived at the same time as the fire crew but they went to Donald St as the driveway to the college was blocked off as it looks like it is now a construction site."

The fire is now extinguished and crews will remain on-site to dampen hot spots and monitor the area.