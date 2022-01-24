Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Billion dollar Covid spend forces Treasury accounting change

4 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson arriving for the Financial Statements briefing at the Treasury in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson arriving for the Financial Statements briefing at the Treasury in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

The pressures of the Government's multibillion-dollar wave of Covid-19 economic support have prompted a change in the way Treasury calculates some of its key indicators.

Treasury is responsible for running the numbers on two key

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.