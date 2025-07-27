Advertisement
Billboard camera footage used by transport agency to spot cars and trucks

RNZ
5 mins to read

NZTA Waka Kotahi has used privately-owned automated number plate recognition cameras to identify number plates. File photo. Photo / 123RF

By Phil Pennington of RNZ

Footage from cameras in billboards at city intersections have been secretly used by the NZ Transport Agency for the first time to spot cars and trucks.

NZTA Waka Kotahi’s trial started in February, and is designed to combat fraud by illegal

