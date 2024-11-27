Advertisement
Bill to allow hair salons to provide beverages surprises industry

RNZ
2 mins to read
By Checkpoint of RNZ

A new bill to make serving drinks at hair salons legal has surprised the industry, with many unaware they were in breach of the law.

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick said a 2008 regulation made serving things such as tea, coffee, or alcohol at hair salons illegal, which the new bill sought to change.

“We just think people should be able to relax a bit, have a glass of bubbles while they get their hair transformed and basically have a good time,” she said.

Hair salon owner Grant Bettjeman told Checkpoint he thought the industry as a whole was “blissfully oblivious” that the practice of serving drinks was illegal.

“It’s offered, I would say, completely across our industry,” he said.

“When you go into a salon, it’s not just about the cut and the style, it’s about the experience you have there.”

His business offered tea, coffee, wine after 5pm, and even had a restaurant service from next door.

No health inspector had ever raised any concerns, he said.

A 2008 regulation made it illegal to serve drinks at hair salons. Photo / 123rf
“We have health department checks and we’re very strict about health and hygiene and our sort of industry ... but they’ve never, in my memory, ever said that we couldn’t serve a hot drink in the salon.”

Clients would be “very disappointed ” if they were no longer able to be served refreshments at the salon, Bettjeman said.

“Not to be able to have a coffee or a tea while you read the latest magazine while your hair is processing just seems unbelievable really.

“I don’t think they’d like it one iota, and I think we’d see it as a huge drop in service.”

The bill also proposed to allow small dogs in salons.

“We know dogs in a handbag are no threat to anybody, and we love our little mates and they go everywhere with us these days,” Kirkpatrick said.

This was also absolutely fine as well, Bettjeman said.

“I don’t really mind about dogs at all, really ... as long as they don’t disrupt the rest of the salon.

“I know that the health department has been a bit strict about dogs in salons, and I’ve always found that ... a bit overkill.”

