“It’s offered, I would say, completely across our industry,” he said.

“When you go into a salon, it’s not just about the cut and the style, it’s about the experience you have there.”

His business offered tea, coffee, wine after 5pm, and even had a restaurant service from next door.

No health inspector had ever raised any concerns, he said.

A 2008 regulation made it illegal to serve drinks at hair salons. Photo / 123rf

“We have health department checks and we’re very strict about health and hygiene and our sort of industry ... but they’ve never, in my memory, ever said that we couldn’t serve a hot drink in the salon.”

Clients would be “very disappointed ” if they were no longer able to be served refreshments at the salon, Bettjeman said.

“Not to be able to have a coffee or a tea while you read the latest magazine while your hair is processing just seems unbelievable really.

“I don’t think they’d like it one iota, and I think we’d see it as a huge drop in service.”

The bill also proposed to allow small dogs in salons.

“We know dogs in a handbag are no threat to anybody, and we love our little mates and they go everywhere with us these days,” Kirkpatrick said.

This was also absolutely fine as well, Bettjeman said.

“I don’t really mind about dogs at all, really ... as long as they don’t disrupt the rest of the salon.

“I know that the health department has been a bit strict about dogs in salons, and I’ve always found that ... a bit overkill.”

