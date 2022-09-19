Roads are closed and motorists are being advised to make alternative travel plans. Emergency services have responded to a serious crash at Flat Bush involving multiple vehicles and a cyclist. Video Hayden Woodward

Roads are closed and motorists are being advised to make alternative travel plans. Emergency services have responded to a serious crash at Flat Bush involving multiple vehicles and a cyclist. Video Hayden Woodward

Too many cyclists are dying on Auckland's roads and authorities need to prioritise work on safe cycling lanes to prevent further tragedies, an advocacy group says.

The warning follows the death of a cyclist in Flat Bush on Saturday morning that resulted in an off-duty police officer being stood down.

The cyclist died at the scene of the incident involving a moving vehicle and several parked cars on Stancombe Rd.

Police said an off-duty officer who was involved had been stood down from duty and the incident referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

Police are yet to name the victim while next of kin are notified.

Asked today about the police officer's current employment status and whether they were facing any disciplinary action, police said there was no change from the situation as advised on Saturday.

An investigation had been launched into the accident "and it would be improper to comment on the circumstances while this is still underway".

Bike Auckland chairman Tony Mitchell told the Herald that Saturday's accident was a tragedy.

Between 10 and 12 cyclists were killed each year across Auckland with many more seriously injured, Mitchell said.

"There are too many deaths that happen on our roads and it does suggest more needs to be done and safe cycle lanes need to be put in."

Mitchell stressed that Bike Auckland was still awaiting information about the circumstances of the Flat Bush accident and its thought were with the victim's friends and family.

He quoted figures showing more people killed in Auckland road accidents were injured outside the vehicle than inside.

"So it's not just cyclists, it's walkers, pedestrians and motorbikes, which is a clear indication that there's a problem."

Mitchell said Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi both had Vision Zero and Road to Zero programmes which aimed to drastically reduce the number of fatal and serious injury road accidents.

"So they understand the importance of this but more needs to be done sooner."

Police respond to a fatal accident on Saturday involving a cyclist at Stancombe Rd in Flat Bush. NZME

An Auckland Transport spokeswoman said the agency's thoughts were also with the family of the cyclist who died in Flat Bush.

"Over the next few days, our road safety and maintenance teams will be supporting police as required as investigations continue into this tragic incident."

Auckland Transport was building a transport network which was safe for all Aucklanders, no matter how they chose to travel, she said.

"As part of that work we're delivering a Minor Cycling and Micromobility Programme which is installing physical separators to existing cycleways, with a particular focus on South Auckland.

"The programme is making existing painted cycleways safer through the installation of physical separators on top of the existing painted lines, which will protect cyclists from other traffic using the road."

Auckland Transport was accelerating the programme, delivering more than 60km of cycleways within the next three years, instead of the original five-year timeframe.

"Although Stancombe Rd is not part of that initial project, we class the road as a significant one for cycling and count it as part of our strategic network. That means we'll take the road into account when we're making future planning and investment decisions."