Police respond to incident on Pages Rd, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard.

A dog whose owner was stabbed multiple times returned home without its owner and alerted his family that he was missing.

The Herald understands the man was repeatedly stabbed in the assault at Bexley Reserve, Christchurch, on Monday morning.

It’s understood the dog then went to his home and the family noticed the man was not with him. The family then went looking for him.

A police manhunt is underway after a dog walker was repeatedly stabbed in Bexley, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

The Herald spoke with a local dog-walker who had left the house with her dog for her usual morning walk, shortly after 5.45am.

At the time, she said, no emergency service vehicles were in sight on Pages Rd, Bexley.

Walking past the main entrance of the reserve, the woman noticed a car pulled into the entrance of the park and two people - one lying on the ground, the other appearing to comfort him.

There were two dogs in the car at this stage.

“She kept saying ‘it’s okay, it’s okay,’ - initially I thought it was personal, so I planned on doing my walk which takes fifteen minutes and checking on them when I got back,” she said.

The woman never got the opportunity. Her walk took the typical fifteen minutes and when she returned, emergency services had arrived.

Two ambulance units and police were at the entrance of the reserve shortly after 6am.

A police officer approached the woman and demanded she didn’t come through the street. She made her way home, only to learn through the news what had taken place minutes before she’d made her way down Pages Rd.

Police forensics team erected a tent at the scene of the assault and placed large cones around the outside of the tent. Photo / George Heard

Police confirmed they responded to the incident at 6.20am, they said a man was in critical condition and had been rushed to Christchurch Hospital.

It’s understood the man was walking his dog at the time of the attack.

A police cordon was put in place on Pages Rd between Portchester and Farnborough streets, it remained right into the afternoon as a black police tent was set up and forensics combed the bushes near the reserve’s entrance.

The woman, whom the Herald spoke to, said dog walking is a big deal in the area, with Bexley Reserve boasting a popular dog park that is used by many.

On average, according to the woman, there would be about six people walking their dogs during the time of the incident - which she said was likely the reason police put the call out to avoid the road.

“When my husband heard the news he said to me ‘you’re not walking the dog there anymore’,” she said.

Police forensic team is at the scene of the stabbing attack in Bexley, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

“Because this is one of the early morning dog walkers [who was attacked], everybody is scared. There possibly will be a different perception of the park after this.”

The incident shocked other locals who live in the area. Terri Stuart, who lives further down on Pages Rd, said she’d sometimes go for walks at Bexley Reserve around dinner time.

“I’ve lived here two years and always felt it’s a safe community. Maybe it was just a freak accident,” she said.

Warren and Andria Stent live near the park and said the news of the random assault was particularly concerning given Andria goes for walks around the area regularly.

“We’ve always found this to be a particularly safe area,” Warren said. ”It’s reasonably busy at the park, but apart from traffic noise we never have any trouble.”

Police have blocked off multiple entrances to Bexley Reserve, as they appear to focus specifically on the entrance where the man was stabbed. Traffic is still being diverted down Portchester St and Farnborough St as the investigation continues.

“I just hope somebody saw the attacker and can identify him,” the dog-walking witness said.

“It’s not normal, I don’t understand it.”