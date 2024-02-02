A report on Bethlehem College has been released by the Education Review Office. Photo / Alex Cairns

A report on Bethlehem College has been released by the Education Review Office. Photo / Alex Cairns

An advocate believes the principal and board of Tauranga’s Bethlehem College should resign after a “damning” report about the “safety” and inclusivity of LGBTQIA+ students at school.

An Education Review Office (ERO) report released today found a small number of current and former students have felt “harmed and deeply hurt” by their experiences at the school, and believe they have been subjected to bullying because of their sexual orientation.

The report says the school has yet to fully develop a culture that characterises respect, embraces diversity and provides safety for all students.

The Christian college says it is committed to making every improvement it can to care for its students and promote their wellbeing according to its Christian special character.

However, it has a “number of unanswered questions and real concerns” with the ERO report and does not believe it represents the evidence or the school “fairly”.

It comes after the Christian college came under fire in 2022 for asking parents to acknowledge a belief that marriage is between a man and a woman.

Ministry of Education data showed it received five complaints about Bethlehem College and its beliefs around marriage, gender and sexuality issues between 2019 and 2021.

Bethlehem College’s Statement of Belief

The Bay of Plenty Times reported in June 2022 that the school had a Statement of Belief and Statement of Special Character which was signed by parents enrolling students.

The last point in the Statement of Belief is: “Marriage is an institution created by God in which one man and one woman enter into an exclusive relationship intended for life, and that marriage is the only form of partnership approved by God for sexual relations”.

The report said the Education Review Office’s review was already in progress when concerns were brought to the attention of the Ministry of Education and ERO about the school’s Statement of Belief.

On 17 June, 2022, the Ministry of Education instructed the school board to remove the clause.

The report said several complaints were shared with ERO in July 2022 about allegations of experiences of homophobic bullying at the school.

The school’s board of trustees chose to withdraw the clause following discussions with the ministry, although it wrote to its parent community in September 2022 confirming the beliefs continued to be core to the fabric of the school.

As a consequence, ERO expanded its focus for the review.

The Education Review Office report

The report said Bethlehem College was “yet to achieve the balance” between the preservation of its stated beliefs and meeting its obligations in respect of section 127 of the Education and Training Act 2020, and the National Education and Learning Priorities.

It said for many teachers, staff and parents, Bethlehem College provided a “positive educational experience for learners”, where they felt a “strong sense of community”.

The report said a large group of students felt the school provided a “positive and safe” learning environment.

“In contrast, a small number of current and former students that ERO talked with felt harmed and deeply hurt by their experiences at the school.

“These students believed that they had been specifically singled out and subjected to bullying and targeted because of their sexual orientation.

“It is ERO’s judgement that the school has yet to fully develop a culture that characterises respect, embraces diversity, and provides safety for all students.

“The group of young people that do not conform to the school’s special character experience a lack of acknowledgement and inclusion as a result of the way policies and practices operate in the school.”

The report said there was “limited acknowledgement” within the school’s key policy statements, guidelines or training materials that recognised or considered how the school met its obligation to support LGBTQIA+ students in the context of the school’s stated special character.

It said a range of school community members expressed strong support for Bethlehem College, its values, and a deep commitment to the school’s Christian special character.

“However, they also voiced concern for how these aspects were currently being enacted and implemented by leaders and the board in the everyday life of the school, particularly in relation to those students who do not conform with the school’s interpretation of the stated beliefs.”

Most staff interviewed by ERO believed they promote inclusive practices, and effectively manage their assumptions and personal beliefs (particularly in relation to LGBTQIA+). Some staff and former staff reported to ERO that there was a small number of teachers who, in their views, do not meet these expectations.

They felt the school’s stated belief in respect of gender and marriage was divisive and contributed to a culture within the school that limited its acceptance of diversity. They also believed this led to structures and practices that failed to provide adequately for LGBTQIA+ learners.

The report found leaders have increased opportunities for students to share their voice and views.

The December 2022 teacher wellbeing survey confirmed that teachers have a strong sense of commitment towards care, support and respect for students through their teaching.

The report said the school board and leadership needed to be “more deliberate” about how they built a “positive culture that embraces difference and celebrates diversity”.

“Having a clear strategic focus in planning to provide a safe and inclusive environment for every student, specifically those who do not conform to the school’s expressed beliefs, should assist the school to progress towards achieving its responsibilities.”

The ERO recommended that the school board and Bethlehem College seek to achieve a “suitable balance” between giving effect to its stated beliefs and meeting its obligations in respect of section 127 of the Education and Training Act 2020, Human Rights Act 1993 and the National Education and Learning Priorities.

The report set out a number of next steps for leaders and the school board to fully develop a culture that characterises respect, inclusion and safety for all students.





Call for school principal, board to resign

LGBTQIA+ advocate Gordy Lockhart said, in his opinion, the school’s board and principal should resign after the findings of the report.

Lockhart referred to what he described as the “damning” statement about the school not providing “a safe space” for children.

“That is their most basic role as teachers and as leaders in the school. If they can’t do that, then [I believe] they should go.”

LGBTQIA+ advocate Gordy Lockhart. Photo / Mead Norton

Lockhart said the report provided “validation”, particularly for current students who identified as being from the LGBTQIA+ community and for former students who had in his opinion experienced “hideous” abuse.

He said, in his view: “The issue has always been we’ve never had the evidence ... the validation of knowing that a report has been done into the whole thing [which] has come back to say ‘yes there is a serious issue’.”

Bethlehem College responds

In a statement to the Bay of Plenty Times, Bethlehem College board chairman Paul Shakes said the school was committed to making “every improvement we can” to care for its students and promote their wellbeing, according to their Christian special character.

“In that light, we’re considering the report carefully.

“However, while we acknowledge there are always areas for growth and improvement, we have a number of unanswered questions and real concerns with the report, and in many places we don’t believe it represents the evidence or our school fairly.

“Nonetheless, we will be reflecting on the lessons we can learn, believing God can work all things for good.”

Asked for a response to Lockhart’s comments, Shakes said the school had nothing further to add at this point.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.