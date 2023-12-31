The 2024 New Year Honours list has been announced, the average daily Covid case numbers have increased by 3.5% and warnings are issued over the use of fireworks for New Year celebrations. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a group of four young men were swept out to see at Bethells Beach in Auckland this afternoon.

At around 5.40pm today police received reports that four people were in trouble in the water at Bethells Beach.

Police launched their rescue boat Deodar and retrieved three men from the water.

“They were assessed by St John ambulance and transported to Waitakere Hospital, each in a condition that is not believed to be life-threatening,” police said in a statement.

“A fourth man remained outstanding in the water before being located by the Westpac Helicopter and retrieved by Deodar. This man was transported to Auckland City Hospital by helicopter in a critical condition.”

A Surf Life Saving New Zealand spokesperson said they received notification at 5.40pm today from Hato Hone St John regarding three people in distress at Auckland’s Bethells Beach.

The Bethells Beach Surf Life Saving Patrol Search and Rescue squad was then quickly activated.

“Using two Inflatable Rescue Boats (IRBs), the team located two people. After safely returning them to shore, the IRBs continued their search and found a third person who was unconscious and unresponsive,” they said.

The person ashore was then brought ashore, where surf lifeguards immediately initiated CPR.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter soon arrived and airlifted the patient from the beach.







