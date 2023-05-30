Fergus Neil, pictured right along with coach Bill Robertson and the Chatham Cup, says memories of Napier City Rovers' 2019 win will always remain with him. Photo / Warren Buckland

As five-time champions Napier City Rovers prepare to kickstart their 2023 Chatham Cup campaign, one of the remaining veterans of their last triumph has opened up about the sweet taste of victory.

The Bill Robertson-coached team last won the knockout football cup – which celebrates its centenary this year – in 2019, beating Melville United 3-2.

It was the fifth time the club has triumphed in the event, putting them joint third as the all-time record winners of the famous New Zealand sporting cup.

That win is famously remembered by Napier City Rovers players and fans alike; battling back from a 1-0 deficit to win 3-2 in a match where the last four goals were scored in the final 10 minutes of the final.

Just as fondly remembered at Napier City Rovers is veteran Fergus Neil – who had lost two previous finals – being given the honour of accepting the Chatham Cup at the post-match ceremony and triumphantly holding it aloft.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash with Wellington’s Bay Island United, Neil recalled the moment he accepted the cup on behalf of his teammates and the joy which continues to live on.

“I said to one of the boys, ‘That is probably the best 10 seconds of my life’,” he said.

“It was just outrageous.

“And that feeling continued throughout the night . . . and for a few more days after that. One thing that we do well at Rovers, apart from winning, is we really know how to celebrate.

“All of us who were there remember what that feeling was like, and it adds to the hunger and wanting to chase it again every year.”

Napier City Rovers players Harry Mason, left, and Fergus Neil, right, are hoping for a lengthy run in the 2023 Chatham Cup. Photo / Neil Reid

The final was a bittersweet moment for Neil.

He had previously endured being on the field for two previous Napier City Rovers losses in Chatham Cup deciders; including scoring a goal in the 2-1 loss to Wairarapa United in the 2011 final. Four years later the team lost to Eastern Suburbs.

Neil – who was making a comeback after being sidelined for almost two years with a knee injury - spent the duration of the 2019 final win over Melville United on the bench.

At a black-tie dinner to celebrate Napier City Rovers’ 50th birthday this year, Robertson told guests during a question-and-answer session that the toughest call he had to make during his near 10-year stint as head coach was not starting Neil in the match.

Neil, 31, said the 2023 squad – currently sitting fourth in the Central League – was well aware of the club’s proud legacy in the Chatham Cup competition.

Numerous veterans from cup triumphs in 1985, 1993, 2000 and 2002 remain heavily involved in the club as administrators, coaches, volunteers, or still playing for lower-grade teams.

Football administrators, clubs, players and supporters are celebrating the Chatham Cup's 100th anniversary. Photo / Supplied

“I am fortunate enough that I have been involved in three Rovers teams now who have made Chatham Cup finals. I scored in one of them as a 19-year-old,” Neil said.

“So finally getting that win in 2019 was just the best experience for everyone involved.”

Sunday’s game against Bay Island United is the second in a four-week run of home games at Bluewater Stadium.

The other three are crucial Central League matches, the first of which resulted in a 3-1 win over North Wellington last Sunday.

Napier City Rovers midfielder Karan Mandair suffered a foot injury in his side's 3-1 win over North Wellington on May 28 and will be sidelined for several weeks. Photo / Neil Reid

The timely win came after a strong all-round showing from Napier City Rovers who again created nightmares for an opposition defence.

The biggest disappointment from the match was a foot injury to Karan Mandair - a member of the 2019 Chatham Cup-winning team who had rejoined Napier City Rovers during a break from his university scholarship studies in America - which will sideline him.

Robertson said nothing would change in the preparation for Sunday’s Chatham Cup clash to how the side prepared for Central League games.

Bay Island United are unbeaten and top of the table in the Capital Premier League.

“They are going to be a good side and we are anticipating a tough game,” Robertson said.

“The cup is massively important. The club, the supporters of the club, expect success because of its proud history. And the players love the Chatham Cup as well; there is something special about it.

“Winning it in 2019 took us up to five Chatham Cup wins, which is up there with the best-performing clubs in the country. It is something we want to target and see if we can go as deep into the competition as we can.”

>> Napier City Rovers v Bay Island United

Kick-off: 2pm, Sunday June 4, Bluewater Stadium