Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Bernard Orsman: KitKats and pies keep the wheels turning at all-day budget council meeting

Bernard Orsman
By
3 mins to read
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown announces a 40-minute lunch break for councillors debating the annual budget. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown announces a 40-minute lunch break for councillors debating the annual budget. Photo / Jason Oxenham

OPINION

As far as council meetings go, today’s all-day merry-go-round of bringing together 20 councillors and one mayor to agree on a budget at the Auckland Town Hall was a doozy.

Unlike Government budgets, drawn

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand