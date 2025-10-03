Beresford Square in central Auckland has reopened after six years, featuring native trees and bike lanes. Photo / Facebook / City Rail Link

Beresford Square in central Auckland has reopened after six years, featuring native trees and bike lanes. Photo / Facebook / City Rail Link

After six years a central Auckland square outside a new train station on the new City Rail Link has reopened.

Beresford Square at the top end of Pitt St and near one of the entrances to the Karanga-a-Hape Station has been given a makeover.

The area has been revamped with native trees, retail spaces and bike lanes that connect to the new train station.

“We know Beresford Square is an important focal point for the community and we’re delighted to return to them a vibrant plaza that is upgraded and people-focused,” said City Rail Link chief executive Patrick Brockie.

When the new station opens, it will break records with New Zealand’s deepest underground station at 33m below the surface and will boast a 40m-long escalator, the country’s longest.