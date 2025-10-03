Beresford Square in central Auckland has reopened after six years, featuring native trees and bike lanes. Photo / Facebook / City Rail Link
After six years a central Auckland square outside a new train station on the new City Rail Link has reopened.
Beresford Square at the top end of Pitt St and near one of the entrances to the Karanga-a-Hape Station has been given a makeover.
The area has beenrevamped with native trees, retail spaces and bike lanes that connect to the new train station.
“We know Beresford Square is an important focal point for the community and we’re delighted to return to them a vibrant plaza that is upgraded and people-focused,” said City Rail Link chief executive Patrick Brockie.
When the new station opens, it will break records with New Zealand’s deepest underground station at 33m below the surface and will boast a 40m-long escalator, the country’s longest.
“Auckland is becoming a truly connected city, and the opening of Beresford Square is the latest step towards a transport-friendly and transformed city centre – enabled by the City Rail Link project,” said Auckland Transport’s Jane Small.
The general manager of the Karangahape Rd Business Association, Jamey Holloway, said the community was thrilled to have the square reopened, and invited all of Auckland to Beresford Square for this Saturday’s family market.
The CRL is expected to open in 2026. The official opening date is yet to be announced by Auckland Transport (AT).