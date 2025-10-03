Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / New Zealand

Beresford Square to reopen as CRL Karanga-a-Hape Station nears completion

Opinion by
James Portegys
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Beresford Square in central Auckland has reopened after six years, featuring native trees and bike lanes. Photo / Facebook / City Rail Link

Beresford Square in central Auckland has reopened after six years, featuring native trees and bike lanes. Photo / Facebook / City Rail Link

After six years a central Auckland square outside a new train station on the new City Rail Link has reopened.

Beresford Square at the top end of Pitt St and near one of the entrances to the Karanga-a-Hape Station has been given a makeover.

The area has been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save