The operation covers 8300ha, divided into five areas, though no operations will start without consultation with affected landowners and stakeholders.
Control methods may include shooting or using toxins and will depend on where wallaby are found and public safety risks.
ORC’s project delivery specialist Gavin Udy said wallaby could have a massive impact on primary industry and native biodiversity.
“Otago has a chance of eliminating this pest as they are still in relatively low numbers here,” he said.
“The Flagstaff and Silverstream area are highly forested, with popular recreation trails used by the public for mountain biking, dog walking and trail running, so we’ll be installing signage to let people know local contractor High Country Contracting will be in the area and that we are tracking wallaby.”
Dunedin City Council pest control contracts manager Kate Tanner said the operation was a good chance to remind the public that wallaby are present, and threaten precious native flora and fauna.
Shane Pearce, ranger biodiversity threats at DoC, said the work was essential to protect the unique biodiversity values of the area, as well as wider community expectations of a healthy eco system.
Bennett’s wallaby foul pasture, damage fences, destroy crops, contribute to erosion, and compete with livestock, as well as prevent the regeneration of native bush, deplete forest understories, and browse/kill seedlings of some plantation forest species.
High Country Contracting will contact landowners for permission agreements and discuss access.
Where wallabies are found, contractors will consult with consenting landowners before control work, and no control will occur without permission.