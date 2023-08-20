Former Auckland couple Greg Rathbun and Tann Duangprasit, pulled north by a desire for a lifestyle change, purchased an avocado orchard on the rural outskirts of Whangārei.
Together they transformed the run-down orchard into a successful business, selling produce online through their website Avos To Go.
But their enterprise continued to grow as Duangprasit drew on her experience in foraging and growing fungi to change the fact that so few varieties of mushrooms are widely available in New Zealand.
And thus, Maungatapere Mushroom came to fruition. Advocate photographer Tania Whyte goes behind the scenes to see the process the couple uses to grow their native mushrooms.