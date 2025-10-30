It’s expected to be one of the most significant meetings Luxon will have at the economic conference, despite the two not having a formal bilateral.

The summit is straight off the back of one with the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean).

Newstalk ZB political reporter Azaria Howell told The Front Page that they are two very important international events for New Zealand to be part of.

“Asean and Apec represent about 60 to 70% of the world’s economy, which is massive,” Howell said.

These summits are packed full of sideline chats and important bilateral discussions about trade and security.

One of the main headlines coming out of the entire Apec summit is Trump and his tariffs, Howell said.

“Luxon said that he had invited Trump to come to New Zealand. Trump is a keen golfer and Luxon had mentioned that New Zealand would be a good place to practice some of that golf.

“I believe there have been similar invitations from Australia and others. Luxon did say at a press conference afterward that if that were to happen, which is a big if, he thinks that New Zealand would be able to cope with the security detail that would be needed,” Howell said.

When it comes to the behind-the-scenes goings-ons, Howell said the various press packs following each world leader are huge.

“There have been a lot of cultural performances and food trucks with Korean food. It’s interesting that they are showing off the culture to the media.

“I was actually interviewed by Korean state TV on whether I liked the Korean fried chicken we ate!

“One of the things that you would expect, but has been really eye-opening to see, is just the amount of security everywhere. There are security guards and police as far as the eye can see.

“There have been road closures for motorcades. The other day, we saw Trump’s motorcade, which had 48 vehicles in it. Also, there was a helicopter above.

“Luxon has a motorcade, but nowhere near that sort of level.”

