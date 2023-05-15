Hukarere Girls' College, pictured after Cyclone Gabrielle in February. Photo / Warren Buckland

The principal of a Hawke’s Bay school hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle says there are children still traumatised by the February floods and an announcement for better mental health support in schools is welcome.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visited the region on Sunday and announced almost $1 billion to help cyclone and flood-impacted communities across the North Island.

That included a $10 million package for better mental health support, including introducing a programme in all primary and intermediate schools across Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne called Mana Ake.

That programme was developed following the Christchurch quakes to support mental wellbeing.

Omahu School principal Te Kewena White, whose school was severely impacted by the cyclone, said further mental health support for children was important.

Omahu School principal Te Kewena White.

“I think it is worthwhile, because there are still children who are traumatised and it is something that is not fixed overnight,” he said.

“Within our school, there is a child who had to wade out in water which came up to her waist, and all she had to her name then was a bag of clothes which she left the house with.

“What I am trying to say there is - look at all these children that have been traumatised and if there are services available.”

Hipkins also announced on Sunday that $116 million was being allocated to repair and rebuild all weather-hit schools.

Omahu School, which is a small school community on the outskirts of Hastings, could be closed for up to three years while repair work is done.

Omahu School was badly damaged in the floods. Photo / Paul Taylor

The pupils are now learning out of a pop-up school - so to speak - at Irongate School hall in Flaxmere, and plans are in place for them to move to another school in the future while the premises are fixed.

White said it would be fantastic to return to their school by the end of next year, if possible, to celebrate their 125th anniversary.

“The logbook, which dates back to 1899, survived the cyclone. It was untouched,” he said.

“It was up high - it was the first thing I looked for [following the floods].”

He thanked Irongate School for hosting them and said while they wanted to return to their own premises as soon as possible, they had to be wise about the rebuild process.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said the Mana Ake programme “works by providing support to schools and whānau when children are experiencing issues affecting their mental wellbeing”.

“This move will expand the programme from the existing six areas [around the country].”