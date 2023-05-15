Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘Been traumatised’: Mental health funding for schools praised post-cyclone

By
3 mins to read
Hukarere Girls' College, pictured after Cyclone Gabrielle in February. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hukarere Girls' College, pictured after Cyclone Gabrielle in February. Photo / Warren Buckland

The principal of a Hawke’s Bay school hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle says there are children still traumatised by the February floods and an announcement for better mental health support in schools is welcome.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visited the region on Sunday and announced almost $1 billion to help cyclone and flood-impacted communities across the North Island.

That included a $10 million package for better mental health support, including introducing a programme in all primary and intermediate schools across Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne called Mana Ake.

That programme was developed following the Christchurch quakes to support mental wellbeing.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Omahu School principal Te Kewena White, whose school was severely impacted by the cyclone, said further mental health support for children was important.

Omahu School principal Te Kewena White.
Omahu School principal Te Kewena White.

“I think it is worthwhile, because there are still children who are traumatised and it is something that is not fixed overnight,” he said.

“Within our school, there is a child who had to wade out in water which came up to her waist, and all she had to her name then was a bag of clothes which she left the house with.

“What I am trying to say there is - look at all these children that have been traumatised and if there are services available.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Hipkins also announced on Sunday that $116 million was being allocated to repair and rebuild all weather-hit schools.

Omahu School, which is a small school community on the outskirts of Hastings, could be closed for up to three years while repair work is done.

Omahu School was badly damaged in the floods. Photo / Paul Taylor
Omahu School was badly damaged in the floods. Photo / Paul Taylor

The pupils are now learning out of a pop-up school - so to speak - at Irongate School hall in Flaxmere, and plans are in place for them to move to another school in the future while the premises are fixed.

White said it would be fantastic to return to their school by the end of next year, if possible, to celebrate their 125th anniversary.

“The logbook, which dates back to 1899, survived the cyclone. It was untouched,” he said.

“It was up high - it was the first thing I looked for [following the floods].”

Read More

He thanked Irongate School for hosting them and said while they wanted to return to their own premises as soon as possible, they had to be wise about the rebuild process.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said the Mana Ake programmeworks by providing support to schools and whānau when children are experiencing issues affecting their mental wellbeing”.

“This move will expand the programme from the existing six areas [around the country].”

Where to get help


Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO (available 24/7)
• Youth services: (06) 3555 906
Youthline: 0800 376 633
What's Up: 0800 942 8787 (11am to11pm)
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
• Helpline: 1737
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111

Latest from New Zealand